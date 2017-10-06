Chemours Company (The) (CC) SVP David C. Shelton Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 19,000 shares of Chemours Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,019,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
David C. Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 31st, David C. Shelton sold 13,337 shares of Chemours Company (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $646,577.76.
Shares of Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) traded down 0.1716% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.3366. 987,076 shares of the company traded hands. Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5606 and a beta of 3.59.
Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Chemours Company (The) had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Chemours Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemours Company will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Chemours Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Chemours Company (The) by 1,230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemours Company (The) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chemours Company (The) by 2,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Chemours Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Chemours Company (The) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Chemours Company (The) from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chemours Company (The) to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.
About Chemours Company (The)
The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.