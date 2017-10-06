Chart Industries’ (GTLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Chart Industries (GTLS) opened at 40.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $238.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,858,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

