CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI Group Inc. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. BidaskClub raised CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of CGI Group (NYSE GIB) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,355 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. CGI Group has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). CGI Group had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Group will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/cgi-group-inc-gib-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in CGI Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 211,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CGI Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,236,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CGI Group by 44.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in CGI Group during the second quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.