CF Industries Holdings (CF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CF Industries Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0445516480424 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings (CF) opened at 35.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.17 billion. CF Industries Holdings has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. CF Industries Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries Holdings from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries Holdings from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other CF Industries Holdings news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $201,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

