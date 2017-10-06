CenturyLink (CTL) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Headlines about CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CenturyLink earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.7897620647582 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTL. UBS AG set a $29.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of CenturyLink from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CenturyLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) opened at 20.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.89. CenturyLink has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). CenturyLink had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. CenturyLink’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CenturyLink will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. CenturyLink’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

