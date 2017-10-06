Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENT. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ CENT) opened at 39.36 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.11.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.26 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,933 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $885,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Reed sold 15,016 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $515,198.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,545 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

