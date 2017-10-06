Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.30

News articles about Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central European Media Enterprises earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.474158446694 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ CETV) traded up 0.602% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.175. The stock had a trading volume of 86,720 shares. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $604.73 million, a P/E ratio of 167.000 and a beta of 0.98.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Central European Media Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central European Media Enterprises will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Global Equity Master Fund Tcs sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $20,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME Ltd.) is a media and entertainment company operating in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company’s assets are held through a series of Dutch and Curacao holding companies. The Company manages its business on a geographical basis, with six segments: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia.

