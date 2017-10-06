CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of CenterState Banks worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterState Banks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterState Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CenterState Banks by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of CenterState Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CenterState Banks by 2,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CSFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CenterState Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterState Banks in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterState Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on CenterState Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 price target on CenterState Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ CSFL) traded up 0.52% on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,205 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. CenterState Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

CenterState Banks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael F. Ciferri purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,990.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Mcpherson purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $260,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc, is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration.

