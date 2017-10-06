Centennial Res (CDEV) PT Set at $21.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Centennial Res (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned a $21.00 target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDEV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centennial Res in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KLR Group began coverage on shares of Centennial Res in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Res from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Centennial Res in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Centennial Res and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of Centennial Res (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 0.996% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.385. 207,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.387 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Centennial Res has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

Centennial Res (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Res will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Res by 16.8% during the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Centennial Res by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Res during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Res during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Res during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Res Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

