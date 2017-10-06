Cellectis (CLLS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News coverage about Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellectis earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6003746094948 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Cellectis S.A. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CLLS. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) opened at 28.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The company’s market cap is $1.04 billion. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/cellectis-clls-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-18.html.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA is a France-based company active in the field of genome engineering and genomic surgery. The Company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of rational genome engineering technologies. It has developed an expertise in combining meganucleases with engineered targeting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matrices into Meganuclease Recombination Systems (MRS), used for gene excision, correction or replacement.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.