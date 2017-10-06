CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE) Receives Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their outperform rating on shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $106.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CBOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC started coverage on CBOE Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised CBOE Holdings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on CBOE Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on CBOE Holdings from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.04.

Shares of CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ CBOE) traded down 0.24% during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.17. 1,626,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.50. CBOE Holdings has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.22 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBOE Holdings will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

In other CBOE Holdings news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $706,282.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,417.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $527,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,472.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,240 shares of company stock worth $20,981,248. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CBOE Holdings during the second quarter worth $203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 24.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 76,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in CBOE Holdings during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CBOE Holdings by 31.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CBOE Holdings Company Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

