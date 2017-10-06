Citigroup Inc. set a $3.50 price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CATB. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered their target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) traded down 12.32% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 2,521,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $55.98 million. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) Given a $3.50 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/catabasis-pharmaceuticals-inc-catb-given-a-3-50-price-target-at-citigroup-inc.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $271,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.