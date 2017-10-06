Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) traded up 2.14% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,070 shares. The company’s market cap is $762.53 million. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $564,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,096.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 622,381 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 140.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 599,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

