Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,441,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 202,039 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,671,000 after buying an additional 342,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,205,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,862,000 after buying an additional 249,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE NWL) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 2,147,900 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post $3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $256.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

In other news, Director Scott S. Cowen bought 2,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,698.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.61 per share, for a total transaction of $218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,571,398.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,100 shares of company stock worth $309,715. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

