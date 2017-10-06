Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,205 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1,930.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,841,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,712,000 after purchasing an additional 54,041,176 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Corning by 4,900.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,881,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,125 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 60.3% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,260 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 17,844.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Corning by 62.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,313,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,301 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Vetr raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.69 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW) traded down 1.2598% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.0664. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,242 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.4285 and a beta of 1.38. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 48,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,376,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,220.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,485 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

