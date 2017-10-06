Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 3,198.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,991,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,737,692,000 after buying an additional 57,202,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,610,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,249,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $586,034,000 after buying an additional 1,672,384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,372,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,058,000 after buying an additional 1,292,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,569,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,184,000 after buying an additional 1,152,152 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE OXY) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,489 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 449.65 and a beta of 0.67. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $75.60.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,369.23%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $615,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

