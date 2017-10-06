Carnival Corporation (CCL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Carnival Corporation were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Corporation by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Corporation alerts:

WARNING: “Carnival Corporation (CCL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/carnival-corporation-ccl-shares-sold-by-prudential-plc.html.

In other news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 15,000 shares of Carnival Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Instinet increased their target price on Carnival Corporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.20 target price on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Carnival Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) traded up 0.23% on Friday, reaching $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,445 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.71. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Carnival Corporation had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Carnival Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Carnival Corporation Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.