CarMax Inc (KMX) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. downgraded shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2018 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a market perform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS AG downgraded shares of CarMax from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.93.

Get CarMax Inc alerts:

Shares of CarMax (KMX) traded up 0.58% on Thursday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,360 shares. CarMax has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CarMax Inc (KMX) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/carmax-inc-kmx-lowered-to-market-perform-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

In other news, EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Tiefel sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,756,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,520 shares of company stock worth $46,786,223. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.