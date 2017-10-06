Carlos Minetti Sells 8,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Carlos Minetti sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $516,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carlos Minetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Carlos Minetti sold 8,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $490,320.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) opened at 65.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

