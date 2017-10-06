Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Care Capital Properties Inc (NYSE:CCP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Care Capital Properties worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Care Capital Properties by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Care Capital Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Care Capital Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Care Capital Properties by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Care Capital Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Care Capital Properties Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/care-capital-properties-inc-ccp-stake-lowered-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCP. BidaskClub cut Care Capital Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Care Capital Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) opened at 24.21 on Friday. Care Capital Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

About Care Capital Properties

Care Capital Properties, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. The Company leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, repairs and taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Care Capital Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care Capital Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.