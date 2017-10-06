Capstone Turbine Corporation Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation in a research report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Rusch now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Capstone Turbine Corporation’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Capstone Turbine Corporation had a negative return on equity of 116.84% and a negative net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPST. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Capstone Turbine Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC raised Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Capstone Turbine Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) traded down 1.3267% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.9966. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,272 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $42.47 million. Capstone Turbine Corporation has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstone Turbine Corporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Capstone Turbine Corporation worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

