Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Stock Price Down 20%

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.84. 2,516,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 806% from the average session volume of 277,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Capstone Turbine Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $0.65 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company’s market cap is $43.04 million.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Capstone Turbine Corporation had a negative net margin of 30.38% and a negative return on equity of 116.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Corporation will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstone Turbine Corporation stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Capstone Turbine Corporation worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

