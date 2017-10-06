Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers baking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSTR. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Capstar Financial Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial Holdings and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:CSTR) traded up 0.8535% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.1707. 3,526 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.9588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Capstar Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/capstar-financial-holdings-inc-cstr-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

In other news, Director Dale W. Polley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $50,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,910.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 207,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,272 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Holdings Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company’s lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.