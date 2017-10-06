Capital World Investors Takes $142.09 Million Position in CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,086,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.08% of CenturyLink as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in CenturyLink by 47.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 99,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CenturyLink by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,902,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CenturyLink by 20.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 218,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CenturyLink by 94.2% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in CenturyLink during the second quarter valued at about $86,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS AG set a $29.00 price target on CenturyLink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE CTL) opened at 20.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. CenturyLink, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.89.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). CenturyLink had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CenturyLink, Inc. will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

