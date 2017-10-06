Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 180,367 Shares of Inphi Corporation (IPHI)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 11.98% of Inphi Corporation worth $173,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inphi Corporation by 27.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inphi Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi Corporation by 16.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi Corporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inphi Corporation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Inphi Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Inphi Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Inphi Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inphi Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) opened at 38.50 on Friday. Inphi Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Inphi Corporation had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Corporation will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/capital-research-global-investors-purchases-180367-shares-of-inphi-corporation-iphi.html.

Inphi Corporation Profile

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.