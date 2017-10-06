Capital Research Global Investors Maintains Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Capital Research Global Investors maintained its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.54% of Analog Devices worth $155,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,053,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,260,331,000 after buying an additional 847,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,482,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,749,000 after buying an additional 1,437,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,479,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,372,000 after buying an additional 2,319,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,225,852,000 after buying an additional 2,493,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 54.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,251,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,786,000 after buying an additional 3,248,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $233,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,635.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,494 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,681. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) opened at 87.89 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $90.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

