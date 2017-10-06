Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,022,110 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.32% of Johnson Controls International PLC worth $130,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,619,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,941 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 83.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 57,851,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,508,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,319,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,405,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,892 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,599,000 after acquiring an additional 105,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 19.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,564,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International PLC alerts:

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE JCI) opened at 41.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The stock’s market cap is $38.41 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Johnson Controls International PLC had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International PLC’s payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/capital-research-global-investors-lowers-stake-in-johnson-controls-international-plc-jci.html.

Johnson Controls International PLC Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.