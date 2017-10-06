Capital Research Global Investors Has $101,302,000 Position in HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)

Capital Research Global Investors continued to hold its position in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.05% of HSBC Holdings PLC worth $101,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,533,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,801,000 after buying an additional 516,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,310,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,481,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC by 7.1% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,188,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,503,000 after buying an additional 145,819 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,020,000 after buying an additional 240,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 99,776 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of HSBC Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) opened at 49.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.87. HSBC Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter. HSBC Holdings PLC had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings PLC will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HSBC Holdings PLC’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

