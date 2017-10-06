Cancom SE (COK) PT Set at €80.00 by Berenberg Bank

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

COK has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.00 ($81.18).

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR COK) opened at 65.309 on Wednesday. Cancom SE has a 52-week low of €39.12 and a 52-week high of €68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of €1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.405. The company has a 50-day moving average of €60.75 and a 200-day moving average of €55.09.

About Cancom SE

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

