Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Bought by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,854,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 99,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) opened at 165.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.56. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $139.29 and a 52 week high of $169.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.4411 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

