Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resources Limited earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44.7598954293341 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. cut Canadian Natural Resources Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) opened at 33.41 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 86.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/canadian-natural-resources-limited-cnq-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.