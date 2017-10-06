Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shares Sold by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP reduced its stake in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,455 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2,522.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,676,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,494,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,812,000 after purchasing an additional 833,687 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,631.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE CPB) opened at 46.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71. Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

