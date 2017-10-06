Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (OTCBB:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (OTCBB:CATC) opened at 70.50 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $287.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s segment is community banking business, which consists of commercial banking, consumer banking, and trust and investment management services. Cambridge Trust Company (the Bank) is a subsidiary of the Company. The Bank offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services through its network of over 10 banking offices in Massachusetts.
