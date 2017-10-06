Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) traded down 1.69% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 212,439 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The firm’s market cap is $4.53 billion.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $474.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. Murphy Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Murphy Oil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

In related news, VP Allan J. Misner sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $98,859.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $366,457.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Murphy Oil Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Murphy Oil Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Murphy Oil Corporation Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

