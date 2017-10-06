Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 625.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Staton Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Staton Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 860.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Polaris Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine acquired 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.81 per share, for a total transaction of $114,831.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,152,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $489,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,781.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) traded down 2.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. 180,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post $4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 97.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

