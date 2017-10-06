California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Pool Corporation (POOL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Pool Corporation worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Pool Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pool Corporation by 1,198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pool Corporation by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pool Corporation by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ POOL) opened at 111.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.65 and a 1-year high of $124.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $988.16 million for the quarter. Pool Corporation had a return on equity of 63.34% and a net margin of 6.15%. Pool Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pool Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Sidoti upgraded Pool Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Pool Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

