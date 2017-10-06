California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.77 Million Stake in First American Corporation (The) (FAF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of First American Corporation (The) worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First American Corporation (The) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First American Corporation (The) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Corporation (The) by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First American Corporation (The) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. BidaskClub raised First American Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

First American Corporation (NYSE:FAF) opened at 49.93 on Friday. First American Corporation has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. First American Corporation (The) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First American Corporation will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from First American Corporation (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First American Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $338,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First American Corporation (The)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

