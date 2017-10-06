Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.83

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1,625,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Calgon Carbon Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sidoti cut Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.
The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.
Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Calgon Carbon Corporation had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Calgon Carbon Corporation will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 18,763.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,729,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,881,000 after acquiring an additional 315,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,250,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 141,154 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Profile
Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.
Receive News & Ratings for Calgon Carbon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calgon Carbon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.