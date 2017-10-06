Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ CVGW) opened at 73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $301.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.66 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

