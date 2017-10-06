CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) CEO Michael J. Burdiek Sells 9,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $215,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 141,397 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $843.74 million, a P/E ratio of 219.44 and a beta of 1.60. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.69.
CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.72 million. CalAmp Corp. had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CalAmp Corp. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered CalAmp Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CalAmp Corp. by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CalAmp Corp. by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in CalAmp Corp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CalAmp Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CalAmp Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CalAmp Corp. Company Profile
CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.
