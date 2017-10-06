Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) traded down 0.76% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. 4,884,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company’s market cap is $1.94 billion.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Corporation will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

