BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Bank of America Corporation

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target lifted by Bank of America Corporation from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) traded up 0.64% on Thursday, reaching $59.41. 1,089,199 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.46.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 107.13%. The firm had revenue of $410.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $73,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $807,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $106,899,540. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

