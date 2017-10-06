BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE BWXT) traded up 0.05% on Monday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,317 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.46. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 107.13% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $410.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 1,992,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $106,018,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $73,887.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,194 shares of company stock worth $106,899,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Spot Trading L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Spot Trading L.L.C. now owns 18,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

