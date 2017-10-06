Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BWLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Buffalo Wild Wings from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buffalo Wild Wings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.71.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ BWLD) traded down 0.707% on Monday, hitting $101.825. 44,051 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.792 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $175.10.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). Buffalo Wild Wings had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buffalo Wild Wings will post $4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.71 per share, with a total value of $998,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

