Buckingham Research Initiates Coverage on Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV)

Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vantiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vantiv from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vantiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of Vantiv (NYSE VNTV) opened at 70.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. Vantiv has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Vantiv had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vantiv will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 41.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 56,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vantiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 37.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vantiv Company Profile

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

