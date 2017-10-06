BTG plc (BTG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

BTG plc (LON:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 775 ($10.28) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BTG. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.94) target price on shares of BTG plc in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.48) target price on shares of BTG plc in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of BTG plc in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.61) target price on shares of BTG plc in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.02) target price on shares of BTG plc in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 780.33 ($10.35).

BTG plc (LON:BTG) opened at 714.00 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.75 billion. BTG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 528.36 and a 52 week high of GBX 738.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 681.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 662.44.

BTG plc Company Profile

BTG plc is engaged in the business of healthcare, focusing on Interventional Medicine therapies for liver cancer, emphysema and vascular disorders, specialty pharmaceuticals for acute care uses, and a licensing business. The Company operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Licensing.

