BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 320 ($4.24) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.17) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.71) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.51) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 349 ($4.63).

Get BT Group plc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/bt-group-plc-bt-a-price-target-cut-to-gbx-320.html.

In other BT Group plc news, insider Isabel Hudson acquired 3,367 shares of BT Group plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.65 ($13,175.02). Also, insider Sean Williams sold 18,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £59,297.85 ($78,654.80).

About BT Group plc

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.