BT Group plc (BT.A) Price Target Cut to GBX 320

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 320 ($4.24) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications services company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.17) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.71) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.51) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 349 ($4.63).
In other BT Group plc news, insider Isabel Hudson acquired 3,367 shares of BT Group plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.65 ($13,175.02). Also, insider Sean Williams sold 18,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £59,297.85 ($78,654.80).
About BT Group plc
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.