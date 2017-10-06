Brooks Automation (BRKS) & The Competition Critical Review

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Brooks Automation to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Brooks Automation Inc. alerts:

90.4% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 8.34% 11.25% 8.96% Brooks Automation Competitors 6.59% 12.25% 7.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $668.56 million $95.89 million 37.54 Brooks Automation Competitors $1.64 billion $379.05 million 10.51

Brooks Automation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Brooks Automation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brooks Automation pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 26.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brooks Automation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brooks Automation Competitors 57 489 1264 20 2.68

Brooks Automation currently has a consensus target price of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies have a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Brooks Automation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Brooks Automation rivals beat Brooks Automation on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services. Its product offerings include robots and integrated automation systems for handling of substrates. It is also a provider of cryogenic components to create vacuum and thermal stability within critical operating environments in the manufacturing process. It also offers equipment for automated contamination control, conditioning and metrology solutions for wafer and reticle carriers. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment offers sample life cycle management solutions that provide life science and bioscience customers with a range of sample management solutions for scientific research and support drug development.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.