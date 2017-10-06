Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) traded up 0.23% on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. 117,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,215,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,297,000 after buying an additional 1,932,672 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,632,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,804,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,517,000 after buying an additional 130,105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,006,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,342,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,927,000 after buying an additional 184,597 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

