Brokers Set Expectations for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2018 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) opened at 92.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $75.36 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $458,412.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,002,866.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,747,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,584 shares of company stock valued at $10,618,035 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

